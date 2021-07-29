Teacher faces sanctions for physically punishing students

Teacher hit a child's shoulder with a plastic ruler as students failed to recite lessons, report said.

A teacher from Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is facing a 15-day administrative detention penalty for physically punishing students, Xinhua news agency reported.

Li, head of Zhihuixing Yaoyao care center, doesn't have a teaching certification and has been fined 1,000 yuan (US$154.5) by police from the city's Shenbei New Area.

Li made several children stand outside the school and beat a child's shoulder with a plastic ruler on July 27 as they failed to recite a text and multiplication formula, the report said.

The Education Bureau of Shenbei New Area has also issued a warning to the center, ordering it to stop illegal advertising and teaching behavior.