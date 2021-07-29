﻿
News / Nation

Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine found safe in phase-1 human trials

Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
A China-made aerosolized adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine has proved safe in phase-1 clinical trials.
Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0

A China-made aerosolized adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine has proved safe in phase-1 clinical trials.

The adenovirus type-5 vector-based COVID-19 vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) was jointly developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, and other Chinese institutions.

Previous work in animal models has shown that a single Ad5-nCoV protects from wild-type SARS-CoV-2 replication in the upper respiratory tract. Mucosal immunity has potential benefits in triggering mucosal and systemic immune defense, thereby preventing pathogens from invading the mucosal surface.

According to the paper published online in Lancet Infectious Diseases, last September, 130 volunteers were enrolled and randomly assigned into five groups to be vaccinated via intramuscular injection, aerosol inhalation, or both.

The participants in the two aerosol groups received an initial high dose or low dose of Ad5-nCoV vaccine on the first day, followed by a booster on day 28.

The mixed vaccination group received an intramuscular vaccine on the first day, followed by an aerosolized booster shot on the 28th day.

The intramuscular groups received one dose or two doses of Ad5-nCoV on the first day.

According to the paper, the inhaled vaccine is well tolerated. One dose of aerosolized Ad5-nCoV, equal to one fifth of an intramuscular dose, induced a strong response. After the first injection in the arm, an inhaled booster vaccination on the 28th day induced robust antibody responses.

Hou Lihua, a researcher at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, said the vaccine does not need to be injected, and the adverse reactions such as arm pain and swelling will not occur, which can improve people's willingness to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the dose of the inhaled vaccine is very low, which is equivalent to greatly increasing vaccine production and also solves the issue of medical waste such as syringes.

The vaccine is currently undergoing phase-2 clinical trials.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     