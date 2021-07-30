Chinese mainland reports 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 18 in Jiangsu, two in Hunan and one in Beijing.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 18 in Jiangsu, two in Hunan and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 43 new imported cases, of which 21 were reported in Yunnan, nine in Guangdong, seven in Shanghai, three in Fujian and one each in Liaoning, Shandong and Sichuan.

One new suspected case was reported in Shanghai, arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, it added.

A total of 7,385 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 6,725 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 660 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,875 by Thursday, including 932 patients still receiving treatment, 25 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,307 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 419 asymptomatic cases, of whom 396 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,637 cases, including 787 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,709 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 54 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,801 had been discharged in Taiwan.