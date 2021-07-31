News / Nation

Eastern China's Yangzhou suspends flights, closes tourist spots due to COVID-19

Xinhua
  18:18 UTC+8, 2021-07-31       0
East China's Yangzhou City of Jiangsu Province registered 10 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  18:18 UTC+8, 2021-07-31       0

East China's Yangzhou City of Jiangsu Province registered 10 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.

All cases had contact history with a previously confirmed case from Nanjing, the provincial capital, the municipal health commission said.

On Saturday, the city suspended all inbound and outbound flights at its Taizhou International Airport, and closed major scenic spots including the Slender West Lake and the Daming Temple.

Two areas in the city's Hanjiang District were classified as medium-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Since Thursday, the city has reported a total of 16 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
West Lake
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     