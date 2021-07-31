China's Nanjing reports 6 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

News / Nation

Nanjing reported six new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, after it launched a third round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Wednesday.
Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, reported six new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, after it launched a third round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Wednesday, local authorities said Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the city classified two areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 in Jiangning District and Yuhuatai District.

At the press conference, Nanjing authorities also announced a ten-day overall disinfection plan for Nanjing Lukou International Airport where nine airport cleaners were first found positive for the virus during a routine testing on July 20.

Meanwhile, the city is drafting a disinfection plan for the residence of airport staff.

Additionally, Nanjing has also closed all tourist sites in the city since Saturday, said Nanjing bureau of culture and tourism.

Nanjing with a population of more than 9.3 million had reported 190 confirmed cases by Friday, since a resurgence of cluster infections emerged on July 20, according to a press conference held on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
