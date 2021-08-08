News / Nation

China's Wuhan completes citywide testing to curb COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua
  23:01 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0
The central Chinese city of Wuhan has completed a round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing within five days to contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence.
Xinhua
  23:01 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0

The central Chinese city of Wuhan has completed a round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing within five days to contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence, local authorities said Sunday.

More than 11.28 million residents in the megacity have been tested for the novel coronavirus during the citywide testing that started Tuesday, Li Tao, deputy secretary-general of the Wuhan municipal government, told a press conference on Sunday.

This means a "basically full coverage" of all residents in Wuhan, except for children under six and university students away on summer vacation, according to Li.

The mass testing was launched after new locally transmitted infections emerged among several migrant workers on Monday.

By Saturday, Wuhan had registered 37 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 41 locally transmitted asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak.

Peng Houpeng, deputy director of the municipal health commission, said nine of the infections were found in the mass screening of residential compounds under closed-off management, while the other cases were found among quarantined close contacts.

Hit hard by COVID-19 in early 2020, Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, was the world's first megacity to complete a comprehensive nucleic acid testing campaign, testing nearly 10 million residents in 19 days at the height of the pandemic.

Hard hit by COVID-19 in early 2020, Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, was the world's first megacity to complete a comprehensive nucleic acid-testing campaign last year.

The city had not reported any locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for over a year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     