Central Chinese city classifies 7 areas as high-risk for COVID-19

  17:10 UTC+8, 2021-08-08
The city of Kaifeng in central China's Henan Province on Sunday classified further seven areas as high-risk for COVID-19.
On Sunday, seven villages in Zhuangtou Town, Kaifeng, were labeled as high-risk areas, and other areas in the town have been classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, according to the COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters in Kaifeng.

All of Weishi County, which administers Zhuangtou Town, has implemented closed-loop management and suspended contact with people outside the county to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Henan reported four locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kaifeng on Friday, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

The province recorded 49 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 87 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases between July 31 and August 7 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, according to the commission.

