China renews yellow alert for heavy rainstorms

China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in southwestern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 2 pm Sunday to 2 pm Monday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunnan, with up to 230 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Parts of the four provincial level areas could encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.