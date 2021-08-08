Chinese mainland reports 81 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 81 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 38 were reported in Jiangsu, 24 in Henan, seven in Yunnan, six each in Hubei and Hunan, according to the commission.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three in Guangdong and two in Sichuan.

Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Saturday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 7,643 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 6,929 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 714 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,701 by Saturday, including 1,507 patients still receiving treatment, 44 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,558 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 30 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 555 asymptomatic cases, of which 390 were imported, under medical observation on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,011 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,775 cases, including 806 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,725 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,053 had been discharged in Taiwan.