Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 41 in Henan Province, 38 in Jiangsu, 12 in Hunan and three in Hubei, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 31 new imported cases, including eight each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, three in Beijing, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.