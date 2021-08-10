16 Chinese crew members on stranded cargo ship test positive

Desperate calls for help alert East China port authorities to sailors' plight.

Sixteen Chinese sailors out of 20 crewing a Panamanian cargo ship anchored at Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, have tested positive for coronavirus, China Central Television reported yesterday.

Eleven of them have been sent to a hospital for treatment yesterday evening.

Zhoushan Customs

The all-Chinese crew had issued desperate calls for help to Zhoushan authorities after 13 of them had developed fever symptoms.

Medical professionals boarded the cargo ship Grand Progress on August 9, collecting blood, throat and nasal samples from the sailors.

The ship set out from the port of Semirara in the Philippines on July 30 and was scheduled to arrive in Rugao, Jiangsu Province.

But it was rejected by the destination port and became stranded in waters near Zhoushan, Qianjiang Evening News reported yesterday.