Staff member in China's port tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, 16 crew members of a ship stranded in the port tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 11 were later diagnosed as confirmed cases, said the Zhoushan government.

A dock worker at the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province tested positive for the novel coronavirus early yesterday, local authorities said.

Operations at the relevant site have been suspended and the area has been disinfected.

The Ningbo-Zhoushan port ranks first in the world in terms of cargo throughput. During the first seven months of this year, the port recorded a total cargo throughput of 718 million tons, up 5.6 percent year on year. Its container throughput increased more than 17 percent to exceed 18.68 million twenty-foot equivalent units in the same period.

