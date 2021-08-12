News / Nation

Staff member in China's port tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua
  00:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
On Tuesday, 16 crew members of a ship stranded in the port tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 11 were later diagnosed as confirmed cases, said the Zhoushan government.
Xinhua
  00:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0

A dock worker at the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province tested positive for the novel coronavirus early yesterday, local authorities said.

Operations at the relevant site have been suspended and the area has been disinfected.

The Ningbo-Zhoushan port ranks first in the world in terms of cargo throughput. During the first seven months of this year, the port recorded a total cargo throughput of 718 million tons, up 5.6 percent year on year. Its container throughput increased more than 17 percent to exceed 18.68 million twenty-foot equivalent units in the same period.

On Tuesday, 16 crew members of a ship stranded in the port tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 11 were later diagnosed as confirmed cases, said the Zhoushan government.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     