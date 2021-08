Footprints found near a river in northeast China indicate the tiger entered from Russia.

The footprints of a Siberian tiger were found on Tuesday beside a river in Zhenjiang Village, Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the county government said.

The tiger entered China from Russia, judging by footprints near the river, Raohe Forestry and Grassland Bureau said.

The bureau has posted an alert to villagers in surrounding areas, reminding them not to work in the nearby mountain area to avoid the wild big cat.