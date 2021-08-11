All China's major airports to apply RFID luggage tracking by end of year

News / Nation

China's major airports will enhance their luggage management service capabilities by intensively applying the radio frequency identification (RFID) technology in luggage tracking, according to the country's civil aviation authorities.

Within the year, all major airports with annual passenger throughputs exceeding 10 million will apply RFID, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

As of June this year, 27 major airports with annual passenger throughputs above the 10-million level had approved and are pushing forward RFID application projects.

Multiple Chinese airlines are capable of providing services through which passengers can check the conditions of their luggage throughout their journey.

From January to June this year, China's civil aviation industry provided whole-journey luggage tracking services for more than 792,800 pieces of luggage aboard 32,667 flights, according to statistics from the CAAC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
