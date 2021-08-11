News / Nation

China urges Lithuania to earnestly honor its commitment to one-China principle: FM

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-11       0
China urges the Lithuanian side to earnestly honor its commitment to the one-China principle, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-11       0

China urges the Lithuanian side to earnestly honor its commitment to the one-China principle, and create conditions for the sound and steady development of China-Lithuania relations, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

In response to Lithuania and the European Union's comments on China's decision, Hua said the definition of the one-China principle is not to be distorted, adding that the Chinese people will never allow the act of flagrantly engaging in official interactions with the Taiwan authorities and even endorsing those seeking "Taiwan independence" while paying lip service to the one-China principle.

It must be pointed out that, ever since the two countries established diplomatic relations, China has never done anything detrimental to Lithuania's national interests. On the contrary, China has always respected Lithuania's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Hua noted.

But Lithuania's decision to allow the Taiwan authorities to open a "representative office" under the name of "Taiwan" has seriously infringed upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and severely contravenes the one-China principle, the spokesperson said. "To this, China has the right to and should make legitimate and reasonable responses."

"Once again, we urge the Lithuanian side not to misjudge China's firm resolve and strong will to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, earnestly honor its commitment to the one-China principle, and create conditions for the sound and steady development of China-Lithuania relations," Hua said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     