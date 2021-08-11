News / Nation

Nobel laureate dips his nib into social media

Mo Yan will publish opinions, ideas about writing and some fragments of work on his newly opened WeChat public account.
Chinese writer Mo Yan is the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2012.

Chinese Nobel laureate Mo Yan opened a WeChat public account this week, saying he wants to have "intimate interactions" with readers through the social media platform.

Mo, 66, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2012, said he intends to learn from young people through the account.

He will use it to publish his insights, opinions, ideas about writing and some fragments of his work.

The public account will publish an article by Mo and an audio every Monday.

His post published on August 9 attracted more than 100,000 views.

This is not Mo's first trip into the realms of social media. 

He opened an account on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, in September 2020, posting short videos about his latest work. They garnered over 350,000 likes. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
