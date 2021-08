The Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday reported one locally transmitted confirmed case of COVID-19, local authorities said Wednesday.

The new confirmed case was previously an asymptomatic carrier registered on August 1 and a resident of Fangshan District, said the municipal health commission.

The city on Tuesday also logged seven imported asymptomatic infections among people arriving from overseas.