﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 38 in Jiangsu Province, 10 in Hubei, seven in Hunan, and three each in Henan and Yunnan.
Xinhua
  10:30 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 61 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 38 in Jiangsu Province, 10 in Hubei, seven in Hunan, and three each in Henan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, including five each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, three in Guangxi, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Wednesday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

Chinese mainland reports 81 new COVID-19 cases
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     