Chinese mainland reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Among the local cases, three each were reported in Jiangsu and Hubei.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among the local cases, three each were reported in Jiangsu and Hubei.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases, including 15 in Yunnan, nine in Guangdong, seven in Shanghai, two in Guangxi, and one each in Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai on Monday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.