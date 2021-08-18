News / Nation

Hong Kong police arrest 4 college students for advocating terrorism

Xinhua
  18:34 UTC+8, 2021-08-18
Hong Kong police arrested four college students for advocating terrorism on Wednesday.
The arrestees, all members of the student's union of the University of Hong Kong, were suspected of breaching Article 27 of the national security law in Hong Kong and remained in custody, senior superintendent Li Kwai-wah of the police force's national security department said.

The suspects, aged from 18 to 20, were involved in a student union meeting last month that mourned and praised a man who stabbed a police officer before killing himself at Causeway Bay.

According to local media, those under arrest included the student union's former president Charles Kwok Wing-ho and union council chairman Kinson Cheung King-sang.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
