Motorcycle-truck collision kills 5 in north China

Five people have been announced dead as of 4pm Wednesday due to a road accident in Qinglong County, north China's Hebei Province, according to the county government.

At around 6pm Tuesday, a heavy-duty semi-trailer truck collided with a three-wheel motorcycle carrying 18 people at an intersection of Qinglong's village of Mengzhangzi.

One person on the tricycle died instantly, and four others died later due to serious injuries. The rest of the injured people are being treated in hospital, said the county government.