Sci-fi action film 'Free Guy' leads Chinese box office

US sci-fi action film "Free Guy" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

US sci-fi action film "Free Guy" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The movie, following a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story, raked in 62.02 million yuan (around 9.59 million US dollars) on its third day of screening, accounting for 58 percent of Sunday's total.

The domestic action film "Raging Fire" came in second with a daily earning of 21.41 million yuan on the daily box office chart.

Disney and Pixar's animation "Luca" ranked third, which generated 6.42 million yuan on Sunday.