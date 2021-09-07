News / Nation

Beijing launches 10 Great Wall tourist routes

Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-07
Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-07

Beijing, China's capital, unveiled 10 new Great Wall tourist routes, allowing people to learn more about the culture of the Great Wall, according to the municipal administration of cultural heritage.

The new routes covered nine villages and 27 scenic areas in the national Great Wall culture park, linking major sections of the Great Wall in Beijing, like Juyongguan, Badaling and Mutianyu.

Featuring cultural heritage, revolutionary history and lush ecological environments among others, the routes will provide a glimpse into the culture of the Great Wall, according to the administration.

The unveiling of new routes was a part of the Beijing Great Wall culture festival.

The Great Wall, with a total length of more than 20,000 km, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and consists of many interconnected walls. Beijing has a total of 520 km of Great Wall sections within its territory, of which, the Badaling section is the most visited.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Follow Us

