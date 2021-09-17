Chinese mainland reports 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 61 in Fujian and one in Yunnan.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 61 in Fujian and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, including 16 in Yunnan, two each in Henan and Guangdong, and one each in Shanghai and Zhejiang.

Two new suspected cases were reported in Shanghai, all arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the mainland, the commission said.