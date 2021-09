The three Shenzhou-12 astronauts have completed their three-month space mission and returned to Earth safely on Friday.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

