Chinese mainland suspends sugar-apple, java apple imports from Taiwan

The Chinese mainland will suspend sugar-apple and java apple imports from the Taiwan region starting from September 20.

The Chinese mainland will suspend sugar-apple and java apple imports from the Taiwan region starting from September 20, according to a statement released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday.

Since the beginning of this year, the mainland customs has repeatedly detected Planococcus minor – an insect pest – on sugar-apple and java apple imports from the region, the GAC said.

"In order to prevent the risk of plant epidemics, in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and standards of the mainland, it is hereby decided to suspend the importation of sugar-apple, java apple from Taiwan to the mainland starting from September 20, 2021", GAC said.