Chinese mainland reports 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 21 new imported cases, including nine in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, two each in Zhejiang, Guangxi and Sichuan, one each in Fujian and Shandong.

Two new suspected cases were reported but no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, the commission statement said.