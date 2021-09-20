China to launch Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft

China will launch the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft on Monday afternoon, the China Manned Space Agency said.

The Long March-7 Y4 carrier rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft, is filled with propellant and ready for the launch planned at around 3pm (Beijing Time) Monday, said the CMSA.