China to launch Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft
11:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-20 0
China will launch the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft on Monday afternoon, the China Manned Space Agency said.
The Long March-7 Y4 carrier rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft, is filled with propellant and ready for the launch planned at around 3pm (Beijing Time) Monday, said the CMSA.
