China expects 127 million railway trips over holiday period

Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
Some 127 million rail passenger trips are expected to be made over China's coming National Day holiday, the country's railway operator said Wednesday.

The holiday rush lasts from September 28 to October 8 this year, said China State Railway Group Co Ltd, expecting October 1, the first day of the holiday, to see the highest passenger volume.

The railway operator also said it will put more than 100 additional trains into service to cope with the holiday travel demand.

Known as a "golden week" in China, the National Day holiday usually sees major cultural and tourism consumption.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
