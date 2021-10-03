Xinjiang reports 2 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sunday reported two asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, according to local authorities.

The cases were both detected during regular nucleic testing in the city of Horgos, and have been sent to a designated hospital for medical observation, according to the regional COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Local health authorities have traced 192 close contacts of the asymptomatic cases and have placed them under medical observation.

Epidemiological investigations and further nucleic acid testing are also underway.