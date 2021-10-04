﻿
Chinese mainland reports 26 imported COVID-19 cases, 1 local infection

Sunday saw 26 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection newly reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The newly-added local case was reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the commission said.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 on the mainland.

A total of 9,140 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Of them, 8,635 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 505 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Sunday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,258 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 90,765 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 857 confirmed cases receiving treatment and no suspected infections on the mainland.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, 13 of whom were from outside the mainland. A total of 343 asymptomatic cases, of whom 330 were imported, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 12,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 71 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,250 cases, including 843 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,920 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

﻿
﻿
