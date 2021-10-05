Xinjiang reports one confirmed COVID-19 case

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday reported one confirmed case of COVID-19, according to local authorities.

The case is the husband of an asymptomatic case reported on Sunday in the city of Horgos, and has been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, according to the regional COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

By 5pm Tuesday, the city had completed its second citywide nucleic acid testing. With the exception of the one confirmed case, all other results were negative. A third round of testing is underway.

On Sunday, Xinjiang reported two asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 during regular nucleic testing in Horgos.