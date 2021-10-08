Chinese courier sector handles more parcels during weeklong holiday

China's courier sector handled more parcels during the recent seven-day National Day holiday compared to the same period last year, the State Post Bureau said.

China's courier sector handled more parcels during the recent seven-day National Day holiday compared to the same period last year, the State Post Bureau said.

Some 1.99 billion parcels were collected during the break, which ended Thursday, a rise of 28.31 percent year on year. A total of 1.92 billion parcels were delivered, up 25.71 percent from a year earlier, the bureau said.

The consumer market showed robust demand and supply during the National Day holiday and the courier sector has worked to improve efficiency without letting COVID-19 control come in the way of better services, the bureau said.