Chinese draft law targets heavy academic burden on minors

Chinese lawmakers are mulling over a draft law banning parents from placing excessive workload on their children.

The draft law on family education promotion stipulates that parents should appropriately organize minors' time for study, rest, recreation and physical exercise, said Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, on Monday.

It also requires parents to play their part in preventing their children from being addicted to the Internet, Zang said.

The draft law will be reviewed at the NPC Standing Committee session to be convened from Tuesday to Saturday.