9th World Forum on Chinese Studies opens in Shanghai

Xinhua
  22:16 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0
The 9th World Forum on Chinese Studies kicked off in Shanghai on Monday to promote the world's understanding of China.
Themed "the Communist Party of China (CPC), China, and the World," the two-day event has attracted nearly 200 renowned scholars from 42 countries and international organizations.

Discussions that take place online and offline will focus on the CPC's centennial development and its significance for the future development of China and the world from the perspectives of politics, economy, culture, society, and international relations.

Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said in a keynote speech that only from the grand course, immortal achievements, and the great spirit of the CPC's century-long struggles could people understand why the Party has succeeded and how it can continue to succeed. He said academic research on the topic can provide practical inspiration for today's global governance.

Three scholars accepted awards during the opening ceremony for their contribution to the world's Chinese studies.

Held every two years, the high-level academic forum is a national platform for Chinese studies and exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shen Ke
CPC
