﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland claims 7 of world's top 100 universities in latest THE ranking

Xinhua
  10:04 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
Times Higher Education on Wednesday revealed its World Reputation Rankings 2021, in which seven of the world's 100 most prestigious universities are from the Chinese mainland.
Xinhua
  10:04 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0

Times Higher Education on Wednesday revealed its World Reputation Rankings 2021, in which seven of the world's 100 most prestigious universities are from the Chinese mainland.

Of the seven, Tsinghua University and Peking University are ranked 10th and 15th respectively while the other five are Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Zhejiang University, Fudan University, University of Science and Technology of China and Nanjing University.

The annual list, compiled from a globally representative survey of more than 10,000 senior academics, highlights the world's top 200 most prestigious universities.

All of the Chinese mainland's universities that appeared in last year's ranking either climb the table or hold onto their positions for a second year, while five new universities appear in the ranking, giving the Chinese mainland a record 17 representatives in the table.

"(The) Chinese mainland's breakthrough into the top 10 and its results across the table show that its excellence in higher education is increasingly coming to the notice of the wider world," said Phil Baty, THE's chief knowledge officer at Times Higher Education.

"That fact means we could see a shift in the balance of power in global higher education over the coming years as (the) Chinese mainland becomes a more attractive proposition for academics and students to work and study," he noted. "This could not only cause issues for the likes of the US and (the) UK in terms of attracting talent(s), but also funding and prestige on the world stage," he said.

The ranking, comprising 202 universities from 29 countries and regions, sees Harvard University in the United States retain its position at the very top of the table, with Massachusetts Institute of Technology retaining second place and Britain's University of Oxford climbing two places to the third.

THE is a magazine reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     