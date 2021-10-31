Chinese mainland reports 48 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 48 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 19 were reported in Heilongjiang, 10 in Inner Mongolia, nine in Gansu, three each in Shandong and Ningxia, two in Yunnan, and one each in Beijing and Jiangxi, the commission said.

Saturday also saw 23 new imported cases, including six previously reported asymptomatic carriers, it said.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

A total of 9,604 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 9,222 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 382 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,151 by Saturday, including 814 patients still receiving treatment. Among them, 33 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,701 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 23 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 21 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 399 asymptomatic cases, of which 355 were imported, under medical observation as of Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,345 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,406 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,034 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 73 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.