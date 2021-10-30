Rail travel from pandemic areas to Beijing restricted

China's railway operator will stop or reduce trains departing from pandemic areas to Beijing in order to curb the spread of the virus.

No tourism trains will be operated in medium or high-risk areas, or those areas with newly found local cases within 14 days. The operator will offer full refunds for affected rail travel.

Passengers with red or yellow health codes will be denied boarding, and those discovered on trains with abnormal health codes will be asked to get off at the next stop, the operator said, as it vowed to tighten pandemic control rules.