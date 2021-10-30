China can contain COVID-19 resurgence within a month: top epidemiologist

China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said that the country will be able to effectively contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence within a month.

Zhong made the remarks during a webinar attended by medical professionals on Saturday, as sporadic local COVID-19 cases have been reported in various parts of the country.

"The coronavirus and the pandemic cannot be eradicated within a short period of time," said Zhong, calling on other countries to adopt strict and prioritized measures against COVID-19 and actively roll out vaccination.

Zhong said he expects that more than 80 percent of Chinese residents will have been fully vaccinated by the end of this year.