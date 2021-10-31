﻿
News / Nation

China's Gansu imposes closed-off management in 43 residential compounds

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-10-31
A total of 43 residential compounds in northwest China's Gansu Province had been put under closed-off management as of Saturday to curb the latest spread of the coronavirus, local authorities said Sunday.

The communities are scattered in the cities of Lanzhou, Zhangye, Jiayuguan, Longnan and Tianshui, said Liang Chaoyang, deputy head of Gansu's COVID-19 prevention and control leading group office.

Residents in these areas should observe strict home quarantine and health monitoring measures. Community staff will provide a door-to-door service for daily necessities.

Gansu reported nine new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including four in Lanzhou and five in Tianshui.

By the end of Saturday, the province reported 95 local confirmed cases in the latest COVID-19 resurgence. The province also traced 5,400 close contacts of confirmed cases and collected over 34 million samples in mass nucleic acid testing to screen for COVID-19 infections.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
