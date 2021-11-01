﻿
More schools in China's Ningxia suspend in-person classes for COVID-19 control

Xinhua
  15:41 UTC+8, 2021-11-01
Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday expanded the suspension of in-person classes to more areas to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday expanded the suspension of in-person classes to more areas to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Kindergartens, primary and middle schools, vocational schools and off-campus training centers in the regional capital Yinchuan, as well as the cities of Shizuishan, Wuzhong and Zhongwei, have been ordered to suspend in-person classes, according to the regional education department.

With the new directive, in-person classes in four of the region's five prefectural-level cities currently stand suspended.

Students will be offered online classes, and boarding schools and vocational schools in these cities will adopt closed-off management based on their conditions.

Previously, six county-level areas in three prefectural-level cities that had reported COVID-19 cases in the latest resurgence were asked to suspend in-person classes.

Ningxia reported three locally-transmitted confirmed cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the region since October 17, according to the regional headquarters of COVID-19 prevention and control.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
