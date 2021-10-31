﻿
News / Nation

Northeast China city suspends in-person school classes over COVID-19

Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2021-10-31       0
Authorities in Harbin, the capital China's Heilongjiang Province, have ordered to suspend in-person classes at local kindergartens and primary and middle schools for one week.
Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2021-10-31       0

Authorities in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have ordered to suspend in-person classes at local kindergartens and primary and middle schools for one week starting Monday for COVID-19 control.

All third-graders and above will switch to online classes, and there is no uniform requirement for kindergartners and first and second-graders, said the Harbin municipal education department Sunday.

Heilongjiang Province Saturday reported 19 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

A total of 18 cases were registered in Aihui District in the city of Heihe and one in the Xiangfang District of Harbin.

By Saturday, Heilongjiang had 55 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two imported cases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     