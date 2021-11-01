China's former provincial legislator prosecuted

A public prosecution has been initiated against Zhang Xinqi, a former senior legislator of east China's Shandong Province, over suspected bribery.

A public prosecution has been initiated against Zhang Xinqi, a former senior legislator of east China's Shandong Province, over suspected bribery.

The Nanjing Municipal People's Procuratorate recently filed the lawsuit with the Intermediate People's Court of Nanjing, an official statement said Monday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission into the case involving Zhang, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People's Congress.

Previously, Zhang had served as the mayor of Qingdao City, the secretary of the Weifang municipal committee of the Communist Party of China, and the mayor of Weifang City.

The procuratorate charged Zhang with taking advantage of his positions from 2001 to 2019 to seek gains for others in enterprise operation, project development and contracting, qualification approval and job promotions, and accepting huge amounts of bribes in money and valuables in return.

Public prosecutors said that Zhang should be held criminally responsible for committing the crime of taking bribes.