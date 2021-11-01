Beijing adds 1 further local case of COVID-19

Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case between 12:01 am and 2 pm on Monday, the city's anti-COVID-19 headquarters has said.

The new case was reported in Changping District and was a family member of previously confirmed cases, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention.

Pang said the individual was placed in centralized quarantine on October 22, and no new close contacts have since been determined.

The city has reported 31 local cases during the latest resurgence of the virus, including 29 confirmed cases and two asymptomatic cases.