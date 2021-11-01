China's Shijiazhuang reports 6 COVID-19 cases

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported six new local COVID-19 cases from 4 pm Sunday to 4 pm Monday, and added a medium-risk area on Monday.

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported six new local COVID-19 cases from 4 pm Sunday to 4 pm Monday, and added a medium-risk area on Monday.

The risk area is the village of Hezhuang under Shenze County, according to the city's anti-epidemic headquarters.

Zhang Fengzhen, deputy city mayor, said a total of 7,919 people had been placed under quarantine as of 4 pm Monday.

Countywide COVID-19 testing has been carried out in Shenze, resulting in five confirmed cases. The second round of testing is underway.

As of 4 pm Monday, Shijiazhuang had 10 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.