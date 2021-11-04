China's Chongqing closes indoor tourist sites, recreational facilities over COVID-19

Southwest China's Chongqing on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of indoor tourist attractions and recreational facilities amid the latest efforts to contain COVID-19.

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of indoor tourist attractions and recreational facilities, including Internet cafes and theaters, amid the latest efforts to contain COVID-19.

In counties and districts with new cases, authorities will temporarily shut all tourist attractions and public cultural facilities including museums, libraries and art galleries, according to the information office of the municipal government. Authorities have also banned tour agencies and online travel enterprises from organizing group tours across counties and districts.

The moves came after four locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic cases were reported from Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

Three areas in the municipality have been classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, the information office said.