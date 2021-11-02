﻿
News / Nation

Need to stockpile goods? Don't think too much

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
The Economic Daily told Chinese netizens not to overthink or misunderstand the ministry's notice about "keeping stores of daily necessities."
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  18:45 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0

A notice released by the Ministry of Commerce recently in which it encouraged Chinese families to store a certain amount of daily necessities to meet their daily needs in case of emergency sparked controversy on social media.

In response, China's national newspaper Economic Daily on Tuesday told netizens not to overthink or misunderstand the notice: "It's totally unnecessary to feel anxiety."

The purpose of the notice is to make sure residents are not caught off guard if there is a temporary lockdown in their communities due to pandemic outbreaks, the newspaper said.

In the long run, it is also meant to advocate for residents to enhance their awareness of emergency management and increase the reserve of family emergency goods as a necessary supplement to the national emergency system, the newspaper added.

In the notice, the ministry also urges local authorities to ensure an adequate supply of citizens' daily necessities such as vegetables and meat for this winter and next spring and to maintain stable market prices, and also to issue early warnings of any problems.

It added that information related to pricing and supply and demand of commodities should be released in a timely manner to stabilize social expectations.

In the case of closed-loop management measures for pandemic prevention and control, it is necessary to promptly identify the source of goods and the addresses and contact information of outlets to meet people's needs for purchasing daily necessities in emergencies, the notice said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     