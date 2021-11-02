Chinese mainland reports 54 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 54 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 17 new imported cases.

Of the new local cases, 27 were reported in Heilongjiang, eight in Hebei, another eight in Gansu, three in Shandong, two each in Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Qinghai, and one each in Beijing and Ningxia, the commission said.

Monday also saw 17 new imported cases, including four previously reported asymptomatic carriers, it said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.