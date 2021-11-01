﻿
News / Nation

LEGO says CIIE excellent platform for enterprise development

Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2021-11-01       0
Perhaps few people have heard of the city of Billund in the west of Denmark, but the LEGO bricks, which were born in this small town,have already become popular all over the world.
Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2021-11-01       0

Perhaps few people have heard of the city of Billund in the west of Denmark, but the LEGO bricks, which were born in this small town, have already become popular all over the world.

In the 12,000-square-meter LEGO House in Billund, waterfalls, dinosaurs, giant plants and other landscapes are built with small LEGO bricks.

Nowadays, these ideas can also be found thousands of miles away in China. During China's National Day holiday last month, LEGO Group opened its world's largest flagship store in Guangzhou as the company continues to expand in the Asian country.

As of June, LEGO has 737 stores worldwide, of which 291 are in China, it said.

This year, LEGO will also participate in the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE). As a multinational company involved in the first edition of the CIIE, LEGO regards the expo as an excellent platform for enterprise development.

"We've seen very strong return brought by our previous participation at the CIIE as it offers a dialogue platform with local partners and government," said Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, noting that the expo showed China's opening-up and improving business environment, which encourages foreign companies to further invest, develop and innovate there.

Christiansen said the company has opened more than 60 branded stores in the first half of this year, and more than 40 of them are in China. It is expected to cover 85 Chinese cities with 300 stores by the end of this year.

Paul Huang, Senior Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO China, said the CIIE is a good platform to introduce new products, technologies and services, adding that the company's products showcased in the past expos have received "successful results."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
National Day holiday
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     