Chinese mainland reports 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 21 were reported in Hebei, nine in Liaoning, six in Heilongjiang, four in Sichuan, three each in Henan and Yunnan, two in Gansu, and one each in Jiangxi and Ningxia.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases, of which nine were reported in Yunnan, three each in Shanghai and Guangdong, two each in Liaoning and Shaanxi, one each in Beijing, Fujian, Shandong, Henan and Guangxi, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new death related to COVID-19 was reported on Saturday, said the commission.